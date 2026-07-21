HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Tighi/Motherhood (Director: Jeejivisha Kale)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Games Hospitals Play: Care vs Commerce – Discussants: Dr VK Paul, Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr K Srinath Reddy, Dr Raj Shankar Ghosh, Dr Sumit Ray, CK Mishra & Abantika Ghosh (Author)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Yakasi's Daughter (Director: Jayanta Madhab Dutta)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Mir Taqi Mir Ke Yaad Mein – Literary Conversation & Musical Tribute Ft. Darain Shahidi, Vipin Garg (Speakers) & Vidya Shah (Vocalist)

Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate

When: July 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)

What: Workshop | Live Printing Station – Designing & Printing Custom Art

Where: Café Coffee Day (CCD), Hotel Chorus, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place

When: July 21

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: It's My B'Day Ft. Swati Sachdeva