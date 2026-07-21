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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, July 21 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 02:11:16 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Tighi/Motherhood (Director: Jeejivisha Kale)

    Gram it: A priest performs the Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat, on the bank of the Yamuna river. Have you experienced it yet in Delhi? This soulful evening ceremony, which takes place near near ISBT Kashmere Gate, is all about glowing diyas and soothing chanting. To catch it live, must know that it takes place every Sunday and Tuesday at 6.30pm, and entry is free. To reach the ghat and witness this live, one could get off at Kashmere Gate Metro Station that is the nearest. (Photo: Neeraj Chopra/ ANI )
    Gram it: A priest performs the Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat, on the bank of the Yamuna river. Have you experienced it yet in Delhi? This soulful evening ceremony, which takes place near near ISBT Kashmere Gate, is all about glowing diyas and soothing chanting. To catch it live, must know that it takes place every Sunday and Tuesday at 6.30pm, and entry is free. To reach the ghat and witness this live, one could get off at Kashmere Gate Metro Station that is the nearest. (Photo: Neeraj Chopra/ ANI )

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Games Hospitals Play: Care vs Commerce – Discussants: Dr VK Paul, Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr K Srinath Reddy, Dr Raj Shankar Ghosh, Dr Sumit Ray, CK Mishra & Abantika Ghosh (Author)

    Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Yakasi's Daughter (Director: Jayanta Madhab Dutta)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 21

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Mir Taqi Mir Ke Yaad Mein – Literary Conversation & Musical Tribute Ft. Darain Shahidi, Vipin Garg (Speakers) & Vidya Shah (Vocalist)

    Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate

    When: July 21

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Live Printing Station – Designing & Printing Custom Art

    Where: Café Coffee Day (CCD), Hotel Chorus, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place

    When: July 21

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: It's My B'Day Ft. Swati Sachdeva

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 21

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Conscious Effort India – Fashion Exhibition

    Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

    When: July 21

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 21 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 21 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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