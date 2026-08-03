Punjab CM inaugurates two new Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana, says state now tops school education

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday inaugurated two new Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana's Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj, taking the district's total to 16 such schools, according to a Punjab government press release. The chief minister said the initiative is part of the government's effort to strengthen public education through modern infrastructure and improved learning facilities. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (HT_PRINT)

The newly inaugurated Kidwai Nagar campus has been built at a cost of ₹10.62 crore and includes 27 classrooms, seven laboratories, a library, a 500-seat auditorium, principal's office and nine washrooms. The Miller Ganj School of Eminence, constructed at a cost of ₹3.48 crore, has 11 classrooms, seven laboratories, a principal's office, six washrooms and an elevator for students' convenience, the release stated.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said Ludhiana has emerged as Punjab's leading district in terms of Schools of Eminence, with 16 such institutions, alongside 11 Schools of Brilliance and 35 Schools of Happiness. He said nearly three lakh students study in government schools across the district and infrastructure at around 200 government schools has been upgraded.

The chief minister said Punjab has moved from 27th to the top position in school education nationally, attributing the improvement to investments in school infrastructure, teacher training, smart classrooms and modern teaching practices. He claimed the state's improved education system has encouraged students from private schools to enrol in government institutions.

Mann also interacted with students during his visit, inspected classrooms and science laboratories, and met teachers and staff. According to the release, several students sought his autograph and presented him with hand-made sketches and portraits.

Sharing details on social media, Mann said 882 students from Punjab government schools cleared the NEET examination this year while more than 125 qualified JEE Main. He also said the government aims to build a "healthy, educated and drug-free Punjab" through quality education.

The chief minister further said the School of Eminence model has helped reduce disparities in access to quality education by providing facilities comparable to or better than many private schools. He added that education remains the government's top priority as it seeks to build what he described as "Rangla Punjab."

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other officials were present during the event, the government press release stated.