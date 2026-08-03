Affordable Home Loan – Expanding Access to Homeownership

A home is more than a property; it is a place you can call your own – for you and your loved ones. Moreover, homeownership itself represents long-term stability for many. However, with rising property prices, many aspiring homeowners find it challenging to achieve this goal. Affordable home loans, like Bajaj's Sambhav Home Loan, support diverse earning profiles, making housing finance accessible and fostering inclusive homeownership for the unorganised workforce.

Affordable home loans help bridge the gap by making housing finance more accessible, enabling individuals and families to take meaningful steps towards homeownership.

What is an Affordable Home Loan?

An affordable home loan is a housing finance solution designed to enable homeownership through flexible eligibility criteria, simplified documentation, and a straightforward application process.

Rapid urbanisation has increased the demand for housing across Indian cities, while employment and income patterns have become increasingly diverse. Many individuals today earn through self-employment, small businesses, contractual work, or cash-based occupations. Conventional lending models may not reflect their financial capacity accurately.

Affordable home loans address this challenge by adopting more practical eligibility assessment methods that align with evolving income patterns. As a result, housing finance is becoming more inclusive and better suited to the realities of today's workforce.

Promoting Inclusive Homeownership with Sambhav Home Loans

One of the notable developments in affordable housing finance has been the introduction of solutions tailored to underserved and unorganised workforce segments. Sambhav Home Loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is designed with this objective in mind.

Sambhav Home Loan offers affordable housing finance to borrowers from the unorganised sector, including micro-entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed professionals, and individuals with varied income patterns. Instead of depending exclusively on salary slips or Income Tax Returns (ITRs), eligibility is assessed based on actual earning capacity, subject to evaluation.

How Sambhav Home Loans Improve Accessibility

Sambhav Home Loan combines flexibility with practical eligibility assessment to support the financing needs of today's borrowers. It is designed to accommodate applicants with diverse earning patterns, including cash-based income, where applicable. Eligible borrowers may also avail benefits under the Interest Subsidy Scheme under PMAY-U 2.0, helping reduce the overall cost of borrowing.

Financing Different Homeownership Needs with Sambhav Home Loans

Recognising that every homebuyer's journey is different, Sambhav Home Loan offers financing for a range of residential requirements. Eligible borrowers can use the loan to:

Purchase ready-to-move-in homes

Purchase under-construction residential properties

Construct a home on an owned residential plot

Purchase land for future home construction

Renovate or extend an existing residential property This flexibility allows borrowers to choose a financing solution that aligns with their specific housing plans.

Key Features of Sambhav Home Loans

Sambhav Home Loan is designed to support both eligible salaried and self-employed borrowers with varied income profiles. It caters to applicants such as individuals earning cash salaries, Class IV Government employees, employees working with proprietorships or partnership firms, as well as self-employed individuals, including small traders, shop owners, and business operators, subject to eligibility assessment.

Some of the key features include:

Designed for aspiring homebuyers with diverse earning patterns

Eligibility assessment based on actual earning capacity rather than relying only on salary slips or ITRs

Applicants may be considered even if regular ITRs are unavailable, subject to evaluation

Cash-based income may be taken into account during assessment

Combined family income may also be considered in eligible cases To apply, borrowers are generally required to submit basic KYC and identity documents, including a PAN Card or Form 97, along with property-related documents such as the title deed and allotment letter. Depending on the applicant's profile, additional income or business-related documents may also be requested.

Affordable home loans do more than support individual homebuyers; they also contribute to wider financial inclusion and housing accessibility. By recognising diverse income profiles and expanding access to formal housing finance, these solutions help strengthen the housing ecosystem.

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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.