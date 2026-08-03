After a decade in the US, Adobe executive relocates to Bengaluru to be closer to family

"After a wonderful decade in the Bay Area - working alongside, learning from, and building lifelong friendships with some of the sharpest minds in tech-our family has made the move to Bangalore, India to be closer to family," he added.

"I don't post on LinkedIn very often, but this is a big one," Ravindran wrote in the post.

Gowri Shankar Ravindran, Director of Engineering at Adobe, announced on LinkedIn that he and his family have moved to Bengaluru after spending a decade in California's Bay Area.

An increasing number of Indian-origin tech professionals are returning to India after years in the US. The latest among them is an Adobe executive who recently announced that he has relocated to Bengaluru to be closer to family.

The executive said that the family is still settling into its new life in India and is looking forward to the journey ahead, even as they miss the community they left behind in the US. "Two weeks into this new chapter, we are filled with excitement for what's ahead, even as we miss the Bay Area and the incredible community we left behind," he wrote.

Ravindran also thanked Adobe for making the international relocation smooth. "A huge thank you to Adobe for making this cross-continental transition so seamless," he wrote.

He also added that despite the move, he will continue working on global projects from India. "I'm excited to continue working on hard, complex problems for Adobe CXO from right here in India," he said.

(Also Read: After 20 years at Google, US-based Indian executive shares 6 career lessons: 'Grateful for every bit of it')

Meta exec returns to Bengaluru Ravindran's move echoes a growing trend among Indian-origin professionals who are choosing to return home after spending years abroad. While career opportunities initially took many to the US, family responsibilities and the desire to be closer to ageing parents are increasingly influencing their decision to move back.

Recently, senior Meta engineering leader Balaji Gururajan also relocated to Bengaluru after spending 18 years in the US. In a LinkedIn post, he said being closer to family was the driving force behind the decision.

Gururajan wrote that moving back to Bengaluru would allow him and his family to spend more time with his ageing parents while continuing his career at Meta. He spoke about the practical and emotional experience of rebuilding life after moving back to India, including getting the children enrolled in school and setting up a new home. He had lived in Bengaluru before moving to the US 18 years ago. Now, returning as an older adult with a spouse and children, he is rediscovering the city.