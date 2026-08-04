Donald Trump steps in to save Gianni Infantino as FIFA chief faces unprecedented removal campaign: Report
Amid the escalating FIFA crisis, US President Donald Trump has stepped in, determined to help Gianni Infantino retain power.
Gianni Infantino's grip on FIFA appears to be under unprecedented pressure. The collapse of his controversial plan to privatise the commercial rights of the World Cup has sparked growing calls for his removal as FIFA president. Amid the escalating crisis, US President Donald Trump has reportedly stepped in, determined to help his close ally retain power.
What was Infantino's plan?
The proposal, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), would have transferred the commercial rights to FIFA's flagship tournaments—including the men's World Cup, women's World Cup and Club World Cup—into a separate commercial entity.
FIFA would then sell a minority stake in that company to outside investors, with the venture reportedly valued at around $20 billion. The investment consortium is led by Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital alongside Apollo Sports Capital. Joshua Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, creating an indirect link between the proposed deal and Trump's family.
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Infantino maintained that FIFA would retain complete control over governance, competitions and the international calendar. He also argued that the investment would significantly boost development funding, increasing payments to member associations from $8 million to $20 million per cycle, with further rises planned by 2035.
Why did it face opposition?
UEFA emerged as the strongest critic of the proposal, arguing that private investment would fundamentally alter football's decision-making process by shifting priorities from sporting integrity to investor returns.
Last week, all 55 UEFA member associations unanimously backed a boycott of FIFA competitions unless the governing body abandoned the proposal.
UEFA was not alone. Both Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation also raised serious concerns, particularly over the lack of consultation before the proposal was publicly unveiled.
With resistance growing across global football, Infantino was eventually forced to shelve the plan.
Trump steps in
According to a report in Britain's The Telegraph, Trump is prepared to do everything in his power to ensure Infantino remains FIFA president.
The report claims Infantino had attempted to reach officials within the Trump administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to strengthen his position amid the mounting political pressure, although both sides have denied that such outreach took place.
A senior US official close to both Trump and Infantino told the newspaper that the president's admiration for the FIFA chief has only grown after their collaboration during the 2026 World Cup in the United States.
"Gianni helped us a great deal in delivering the best World Cup ever. The president is very impressed with him, and I am confident he will do everything in his power to help him."
The official added that Trump values loyalty and believes Infantino played a key role in helping the United States secure hosting rights for the tournament.
"I don't think the president will change his stance towards him, as he is a very loyal person. Gianni contributed to the United States securing the hosting of the World Cup, and we appreciate that greatly."
The report further claimed that, before FIFA's internal crisis intensified, Trump had even explored the idea of nominating Infantino as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations, despite his frequent criticism of the organisation.
A relationship dating back to 2018
Trump and Infantino first met in 2018, with their relationship strengthening through discussions surrounding the World Cup and FIFA events.
Over the years, Infantino has presented Trump with a personalised gold trophy and medal during a World Cup draw ceremony, while Trump was also awarded FIFA's "Peace Prize" in December, underlining the close ties between the two men as Infantino now fights the biggest political battle of his presidency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More