The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday admitted a plea alleging that 30 industrial-scale diesel and gas generator (DG) sets are operating from nine designated green belt areas and public parks in DLF Phase-1, Gurugram. NGT admits plea against DG sets in DLF Phase 1 parks, seeks replies

The tribunal directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and DLF Authorities to file responses after residents of Block-A approached its principal bench, alleging environmental damage and rising air pollution in residential areas. The matter is currently sub judice, and the respondents have been asked to file their replies before the next hearing on August 5. None of the authorities has filed a response so far.

The principal bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmed noted that the applicant, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Block-A, had submitted photographic evidence of the alleged DG set operations and an amended township site plan. The bench also observed that a similar matter concerning Malibu Towne in Sector 47 is already pending before the tribunal.

The RWA told the NGT that authorities, including the HSPCB, had failed to act despite repeated complaints.

“The applicant has alleged DG sets set up in nine designated public parks and green belts in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-1 are violating environmental norms, citing another original application 68/2026. ‘Raman Sharma vs State of Haryana’, relating to Malibu Towne, is already pending before the tribunal,” the order said.

In the Raman Sharma vs State of Haryana case relating to Malibu Towne, the petitioner similarly challenged the installation of 10 DG sets in the society’s green belt, alleging violations of the C&D Waste Management Rules and the Air and Water Acts. The NGT had constituted a joint committee comprising the HSPCB, Gurugram district administration and the Forest Department to examine the matter. It will now hear both cases together on August 5.

The NGT directed the applicant to serve notices to respondents and file an affidavit of service before the next hearing on August 5, when both matters are scheduled. HSPCB said it would examine the allegations and submit a status report. “We will examine the matter and follow the NGT’s directions,” a senior HSPCB official said.