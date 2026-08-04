Heavy rain wreaks havoc across India: Death toll in Kerala, Assam crosses 100; flash floods hit Kashmir

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to 15 on Monday, as several parts of the state continued to report severe waterlogging, flash floods and landslips in high-range areas. A total of 939 villages under 40 revenue circles remain inundated. (AP Photo)

Chief Minister VD Satheesan convened meetings in Thiruvananthapuram with top disaster management officials, revenue officials, district collectors and cabinet ministers to review the situation. He later told reporters that floodwaters in some parts of the state, especially in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, had not receded as expected, but said the situation was under control.

The death toll in Assam floods increased to 87 with two more fatalities reported, while over 1.28 lakh people in seven districts remained affected by the deluge, according to an official bulletin on Monday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in its report, said both deaths were reported from the worst-hit Sivasagar district.

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