CM raises presence of Muslims, Dalits in govt

BENGALURU: Chief minister DK Shivakumar has expanded his Cabinet without altering the Congress’ core social coalition, retaining the party’s traditional support among Lingayats and Vokkaligas while increasing representation for Scheduled Castes and Muslims. HT Image

An analysis of the 33 member ministry shows that Lingayats remain the single largest community in the Cabinet with seven ministers, accounting for 21.2% of the ministry. Vokkaligas, CM’s own community, continue to hold five berths, or 15.2%, preserving the representation of Karnataka’s two dominant political communities.

Congress leaders familiar with the discussions said the leadership sought continuity rather than a wholesale restructuring of the ministry. “The objective was continuity with some course correction, not a complete overhaul,” a senior Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.

The most visible change is in Scheduled Caste representation. The Cabinet now has seven Scheduled Caste ministers, up from six, raising the community’s share from 17.6% in the previous ministry to 21.2%. The expansion brings Scheduled Castes on par with Lingayats as the largest social bloc in the government. The Cabinet includes G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, Priyank Kharge, PM Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani and KS Basavanthappa.

Muslim representation has also increased from two ministers to three, lifting the community’s share from 5.9% to 9.1% through the inclusion of Rizwan Arshad alongside UT Khader and Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Kuruba representation remains unchanged at two ministers despite Siddaramaiah’s exit from the Cabinet. The community is represented by Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Byrathi Suresh. Although as per the initial list, Gayathri Shanthegowda, a Kuruba leader was named in the new cabinet, however she didn’t take oath.

Scheduled Tribe representation remains unchanged at three ministers, or 9.1% of the Cabinet, through Satish Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and T Raghumoorthy.

Party leaders said the Congress was careful not to dilute Lingayat representation despite the change in leadership. Along with MB Patil, Sharan Prakash Patil and Eshwar Khandre, the Cabinet includes Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi, maintaining the community’s seven member strength.

The Vokkaliga bloc has been retained through Shivakumar, Krishna Byre Gowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, KM Shivalinge Gowda and HC Balakrishna.

The changes are more pronounced among smaller communities. Representation from several OBC groups has declined compared to the previous ministry. Communities such as Namdhari, Jain and Kshatriya no longer have Cabinet representation, while Maratha, Ediga, Uppara and Rajput communities continue to have one minister each.

The Cabinet also no longer includes a Brahmin minister following the exclusion of Dinesh Gundu Rao. Christian and Reddy representation remains unchanged with one minister each.

Congress functionaries involved in the consultations said the final composition was intended to preserve the party’s electoral coalition while accommodating new entrants and regional interests. Rather than recasting the Congress’ social base, they said, the expansion broadens Dalit and minority representation while keeping the party’s traditional caste coalition largely intact.