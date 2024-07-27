Afternoon briefing: HC says Mamata Banerjee can speak on governor; facts about Assam’s Charaideo Moidams, and more

The Calcutta High Court modified an interim order passed by a single bench on Friday, which restrained West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from making any statements on Governor CV Ananda Bose. The new order permits the CM to make statements on the governor on the condition that they are not ‘incorrect or defamatory,’ ruled a bench headed by Justice IP Mukerji and also comprising Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury. Earlier on July 15, Justice Rao issued a ruling which prevented CM Mamata Banerjee from issuing ‘defamatory’ statements against the governor till August 14 over a defamation suit. The suit was filed over Banerjee's claim that women working in Raj Bhavan have told her that they feel ‘unsafe’ at the governor's residence, following the recent sexual harassment allegations against Bose. Dig deeper On July 15, Justice Rao issued a ruling which prevented CM Mamata Banerjee from issuing ‘defamatory’ statements against the governor till August 14 over a defamation suit (File Photo)

‘Moidams’ in Assam, the burial ground of Ahom kings and queens were declared India's 43rd World Heritage Site, and Northeast's first in a decision taken during UNESCO's 46th World Heritage Committee session on Friday in New Delhi. Situated in Assam's Charaideo, Moidams’ are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that have an arched passage for entry and layers of bricks and earth are laid atop the hemispherical mud mounds. This burial traditon began with the first Ahom king, Chau-lung Siu-ka-pha and is still practised by some priestly groups and the Chao-dang clan (Royal bodyguards). On July 4, ‘Moidams’ was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘You were banished from Gujarat’: Sharad Pawar responds to Amit Shah's ‘kingpin of corruption’ attack Dig deeper

Pvt member’s Bill to regulate AI introduced in Rajya Sabha Dig deeper

India News

Parliamentary panel highlights telemetry system installation delays in critical flood-prone areas Dig deeper

Broadcasting Bill still in drafting stage: MIB tells RS Dig deeper

Trending

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani's ikat-inspired uniforms for Team India at the 2024 Paris Olympics have faced heavy criticism. The outfits, showcased during the opening ceremony on the River Seine, were condemned on social media as cheap and tacky. Critics, including X users Dr. Nandita Iyer and Namita, compared them unfavourably to affordable street sarees and questioned the use of polyester and digital prints instead of traditional handloom fabrics. Actor Tara Deshpande and others criticised the design for failing to reflect India’s rich textile heritage, expressing disappointment that such a celebrated designer produced what many felt were subpar uniforms. Dig deeper

Business

The Finance Ministry is creating a new model for home loans that will consider an individual's consumption and spending patterns instead of traditional documents like salary slips or tax returns. Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi explained that the current system only offers home loans to those with formal documents, but the new model will use digital footprints such as salary payments, utility bills, and other financial activities to assess creditworthiness. This approach aligns with a similar model introduced for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Union Budget 2024, which evaluates credit based on digital records rather than balance sheets. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering a brief separation this summer to address tensions within the royal family. Harry may visit King Charles, whom he hasn't seen since February, and reconnect with old friends in the UK before his 40th birthday. Meghan is expected to stay in California due to concerns about media scrutiny and her busy schedule, including the launch of her lifestyle brand and a new cooking show. Harry's visit could be an extended one to improve family relations, with Meghan focusing on her career and avoiding the intense press coverage in the UK. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

At San Diego Comic Con, Prime Video transformed the event into a Middle-earth extravaganza, revealing exciting details about the second season of *The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power*. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, along with a star-studded cast, took the stage in Hall H for a lively discussion moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown. The highlight was an exclusive trailer that thrilled the packed crowd of 6,500 fans. It hinted at Sauron's dark return and the forging of new Rings of Power, featuring ominous creatures and epic battles. The new season, premiering August 29, 2024, promises to deepen the saga’s drama and excitement.Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

FDCI India Couture Week 2024 is showcasing a high-energy fashion spectacle, with Day 3 featuring standout collections from Siddartha Tytler and Kunal Rawal. Siddartha Tytler’s show was highlighted by Malaika Arora, who dazzled in a glamorous black lehenga with a plunging blouse, completed with bold accessories and a bronzed look. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur stole the spotlight for Kunal Rawal, wearing a sophisticated deep blue sherwani and black dhoti pants. Aditya’s performance included a lively dance, adding excitement to the presentation of Kunal’s "Sehra Festive Couture" collection, making the event unforgettable for attendees. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Replacing cricketing legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja is an impossible task due to their unparalleled records and impact. Sharma, Kohli, and Jadeja, who have been instrumental in India’s cricketing success, cannot be directly replaced. Instead, the focus should shift to nurturing emerging talents. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both young and talented, are being considered for opening roles, with promising performances already noted. For Jadeja's all-round role, Washington Sundar, another emerging player, is seen as a potential successor. While replacements are impossible, India has promising options to fill these key roles and continue their cricketing journey. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.