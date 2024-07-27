Ahom dynasty's Moidams in Assam get UNESCO World Heritage status: 5 facts about mound-burial system

The Ahom era ‘Moidams’ in Assam was declared India's 43rd World Heritage Site, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag. The decision was taken during UNESCO's 46th World Heritage Committee session on Friday in New Delhi. World Heritage Committee announces inclusion of Moidams- the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty Assam, India as the 43rd World Heritage Site from India.(PTI)

On July 4, ‘Moidams’ was submitted as India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2023-24.

What are ‘Moidams’?

The ‘Moidams’, situated in Assam's Charaideo, are the burial grounds of Ahom kings and queens. The name ‘Moidam’ is derived from the Tai words ‘Phrang-Mai-Dam’ or ‘Mai-Tam’ - meaning to bury and the spirit of the dead. These are comparable to the pyramids of Egypt and substances of wonder seen through the brilliant architecture and expertise of the artsmen and masons of Assam of the medieval era.

‘Moidams’ are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that have an arched passage for entry and layers of bricks and earth are laid atop the hemispherical mud mounds. According to UNESCO, the base of the mound is reinforced by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west.

History, significance of the Ahom era 'Moidams