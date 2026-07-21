Tunnel collapse: Bengal CM speaks to Sikkim counterpart, offers assistance

"I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Prem Singh Tamang Ji over the telephone to take stock of the situation. We are closely monitoring the developments, as there is a strong possibility that some of the affected workers belong to our Jalpaiguri district," he added.

"Deeply pained and concerned by the tragic tunnel collapse at the under-construction site of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi district of Sikkim," Adhikari said in a social media post.

He said the West Bengal government was closely monitoring the situation as there was a possibility that some of the affected workers were from Jalpaiguri district.

Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he spoke to his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang following the tunnel collapse in which at least 10 people have been killed, and assured him of all possible assistance.

Adhikari said West Bengal minister Bishal Lama and the Darjeeling district magistrate were proceeding to the accident site to ensure assistance.

"To ensure immediate assistance and on-ground coordination, Hon'ble Minister Shri Bishal Lama and the District Magistrate of Darjeeling are personally rushing to the site of the incident. Furthermore, our Home Secretary is in constant touch with the Sikkim Administration and is continuously getting updated regarding the rescue operations," the chief minister said.

Adhikari further said he had assured Tamang of West Bengal's full cooperation in dealing with the situation.

"I have assured the Hon'ble Sikkim Chief Minister of all possible cooperation and support from the Government of West Bengal during this difficult hour," he said.

"My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and the safe rescue of all those who are still trapped," Adhikari added.

Ten people were killed after a tunnel under construction collapsed due to a landslide in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday, police said.

The number of victims could go up as search and rescue operations were underway, a Namchi district official said.

Tamang said the tunnel of NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey caved in due to a landslide. A total of 25 people, including project officials and workers, were trapped inside the ADIT-3 tunnel when it suddenly collapsed on Monday, he said.

The rescue operation had been complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with several personnel experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers, officials said.

The gas is believed to be naturally emanating from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.