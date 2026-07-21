New Delhi, A delegation of Left parliamentarians visited Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to express solidarity with students protesting against alleged irregularities in the education sector, and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament on the police action during Monday's attempted march to Parliament. Left MPs visit Jantar Mantar, demand Amit Shah's statement in Parliament over police action

The delegation included CPI Rajya Sabha MPs John Brittas, A A Rahim and V Sivadasan, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar, and CPI Lok Sabha MPs Amra Ram and S Venkatesan, among others.

Addressing protesters, Brittas alleged that the police crackdown on students during Sunday's protest was unprecedented and accused the Centre of using force to suppress a peaceful movement.

"There is a virtual martial law in this country. The brutality unleashed on innocent youngsters is unheard of. Their agitation is for the country, but they were brutally attacked. We have never seen such bloodshed in the national capital. Even the skulls of innocent youngsters were broken. Not only the police, but even RSS goons were also involved. Despite this, the students showed remarkable resilience and reached Parliament," he alleged.

Stating that Parliament had witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue, Brittas said the Opposition was demanding the resignation of both Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We met several youngsters whose skulls and legs were broken. Hundreds of students were lying injured on the roads. Those responsible must be held accountable," he said.

CPI leader Sandosh Kumar said the Opposition wanted Amit Shah to explain the police action in Parliament as the Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry.

"We have two demands. Amit Shah should come to Parliament and explain what happened because India has never seen such atrocities against students. More than 300 students were injured. Who is responsible for this? Delhi Police is under Amit Shah, and he must answer the nation. The entire Opposition wants this," he said.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding justice for the injured students and sought Pradhan's resignation over the ongoing controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in examinations and higher education.

The visit came a day after Delhi Police stopped thousands of demonstrators from marching to Parliament, using tear gas and baton charges. The Opposition has sought a discussion on the incident in both Houses of Parliament, leading to disruptions in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

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