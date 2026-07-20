Shubman Gill minces no words, worried about India's growing injury list: ‘Players not able to finish 2-3 matches’

Following England's defeat in the three-match ODI series, India captain Shubman Gill raised concerns over his team's recurring injury setbacks, urging players to place greater emphasis on maintaining their fitness as preparations gather pace for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Gill's comments followed India's 27-run loss to England at Lord's on Sunday, a result that handed the hosts a 2-1 series triumph. While disappointed with the defeat, the skipper admitted that the mounting injury list throughout the tour had become an equally pressing issue, leaving the management scrambling to reshuffle the playing XI on multiple occasions. Under Shubman Gill, India lost the ODI series against England. (ANI Pic Service)

India's selection headaches began even before the 50-over series started. Fast-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy were both sidelined through injury, stripping the visitors of two important balance players. The problems intensified after promising all-rounder Harshit Rana suffered a hamstring tear during the preceding T20I series, ruling him out of the ODI leg of the tour.

The setbacks continued during the series itself. Washington Sundar experienced discomfort in his hamstring in the second ODI, while premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah sustained an impact-related injury in the same contest, forcing him to sit out the series decider at Lord's.

Also Read: ‘That’s what I’ve been told’: Rohit Sharma breaks silence on noise surrounding his India future

"Yes, absolutely,” Gill replied when asked whether the mounting injury list was quickly becoming a concern.

“If you look at the squad, the first squad that we announced, out of that, at least five players did not play this match. So, if one player gets injured, you try a different combination. There are two players, a different combination. But I think after every match, if a player is missing, somewhere we are missing a few tricks,” he added.

World Cup on the radar With less than two years remaining before the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Gill acknowledged that India's growing injury concerns could disrupt long-term planning. Teams reaching the final are expected to play up to 11 matches during the tournament, making squad depth and player fitness crucial to sustaining a successful campaign.

Gill also pointed to the challenges created by late injury concerns, saying repeated last-minute fitness setbacks had left the coaching staff and selectors with little time to settle on their preferred combinations ahead of key matches.

“If we keep the World Cup in mind, we have to play 11 matches in a row. And here the players are not even able to finish 2-3 series of matches. So somewhere it is missing that our players are not able to play matches continuously,” Gill said.

"They play one or two matches. If there is a niggle or something, then we are forced to play a different combination. So, after seeing all these things, it is a bit difficult to imagine that one morning you learn that this player has a niggle, and then it is almost like, do you want to take a chance? Someone is 80 per cent fit, you are playing with five bowlers... it is difficult. But I think somewhere, as a group, I don't know, our fitness or all those things need to be improved,” Gill concluded.