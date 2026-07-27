Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals how VVS Laxman's trust and Ishan Kishan's support fueled heroics vs Zimbabwe

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi credited India's stand-in head coach VVS Laxman for giving him the freedom to express himself during the Zimbabwe tour, saying the backing from the team management allowed him to play his natural game without fear. Known for his fearless, attacking style, the 15-year-old trusted his instincts throughout the series and finished as the Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs in three matches. His explosive knocks of 50 and 81 underlined why the selectors fast-tracked him into the senior side following his record-breaking IPL campaign with Rajasthan Royals. Rather than curbing his aggressive approach, the Indian setup encouraged him to continue playing with intent, a move that paid rich dividends. Sooryavanshi said Laxman's guidance and confidence played a key role in helping him settle quickly at the international level. Harare also holds special memories for the youngster, who had earlier scored 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final at the same venue this year. He revealed that Laxman's reassurance helped him carry the same fearless mindset into India's colours. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi says his vibe matches Ishan Kishan's. (AP Photo)

S"oryavanshi said fulfilling his dream of representing the senior Indian team and winning the Player of the Series award was a special moment, while also thanking the dressing room for making his transition seamless. The 15-year-old reserved special praise for Laxman, revealing how his reassurance before the series and the freedom to play without pressure helped him produce his best cricket in Zimbabwe.

“Playing for senior India and winning the Player of the Match and Player of the Series, that dream has come true, and I am very happy. I would like to thank everyone who supported me on my journey. The seniors are like this, and the coaching staff as well. The way our head coach, VVS sir, and Hrishi sir spoke to me before the matches, they discussed a lot with me about what I was feeling at that time, be"ore the series started, what I was thinking, and what mindset I was in. They gave me a free hand and told me to just play freely and not overthink," Sooryavanshi said in a video posted on BCCI after the end of the Zimbabwe series.