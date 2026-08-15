Devdutt Padikkal scripts rare history with maiden Test century, ends India's long drought at No.3
Devdutt Padikkal's maiden Test century ended a 24-year wait for an Indian left-hander at No.3 and put him in a rare overseas record list.
Devdutt Padikkal turned an opportunity born out of injury into a record-breaking statement on Saturday, scoring his maiden Test century as India seized control of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Playing only his third Test and returning to the side after a gap of nearly two years, Padikkal remained unbeaten on 131 off 178 balls as India closed a rain-interrupted opening day on 288 for two in 73 overs. His innings, studded with 12 fours and a six, came on an already significant occasion — August 15 and India's 600th Test match.
Padikkal had been brought into the XI after incumbent No. 3 Sai Sudharsan was ruled out through injury. It was the sort of opening that can alter the trajectory of a Test career, and the Karnataka left-hander made certain it did not pass him by. India had elected to bat first and lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 32 after a mix-up resulted in a run-out. Padikkal then joined KL Rahul and gradually wrested control away from Sri Lanka.
While Rahul provided a more watchful presence, Padikkal was willing to put pressure on the bowlers. He reached his half-century from 81 balls and then accelerated, completing the first hundred of his Test career from 134 deliveries. The pair added 150 runs before Rahul, unbeaten on 77 from 162 balls, was forced to retire hurt with cramps around the tea interval. Captain Shubman Gill subsequently made 16 before falling to Prabath Jayasuriya, but Padikkal continued untroubled. Rishabh Pant joined him and finished unbeaten on 27 as India ended the day with only two wickets officially lost.
Padikkal breaks multiple records
Deep Dive
Beyond its importance to India's position in the Test, Padikkal's century carried a rare historical distinction.
He became the first Indian batter to score a Test century on August 15, India's Independence Day. There is, however, an important distinction when Padikkal's achievement is compared with Virat Kohli's famous hundred against the West Indies in 2019.
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 114 from 99 balls in the third ODI at Port of Spain, an innings that finished in the early hours of August 15 according to Indian Standard Time. That is why Kohli is frequently listed as the first Indian to score an international hundred on Independence Day, with Padikkal now described as the second. Officially, though, the West Indies-India ODI was played on August 14, 2019 local time in Port of Spain. The official scorecard lists the fixture as an August 14 match. Padikkal's hundred, therefore, carries a cleaner calendar distinction: the Galle Test itself began on August 15, making him the first Indian to register a Test hundred in a match officially played on Independence Day.
His innings also placed him in another unusually short list. Padikkal became only the second left-handed Indian batter in the 21st century to score a Test century from No. 3. Sourav Ganguly was the previous one, making 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.
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Padikkal also became the sixth Indian in the last 30 years to make an overseas Test century while batting at No. 3, joining a group featuring Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.
Perhaps more importantly for the present Indian side, the innings ended a lengthy drought at a position that has remained unsettled. Before Padikkal, the last century by an Indian No. 3 in Test cricket had come from Gill against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024.
Padikkal began the day as an injury replacement, trying to reopen the door to his Test career. By stumps, with 131 against his name and India firmly in command, he had given the selectors a very different problem — how to leave him out again.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More