Ben Stokes’ PSL plans hit ECB roadblock as governing body weighs NOC refusal: Report

Former England captain Ben Stokes could be heading for another standoff with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with the governing body unlikely to grant him permission to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other overseas franchise competitions next summer. England's Ben Stokes reacts after the match (Action Images via Reuters)

Stokes, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this summer, is currently in discussions with franchises in the United States’ Major League Cricket (MLC) and the PSL over a potential move next summer. However, according to a report in the Guardian, the ECB is unlikely to provide him with the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) required to play in either competition.

Stokes’ central contract will end this month following his shock retirement announcement in June. However, the report states that the ECB will continue to have significant control over where he can play through its NOC system.

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an exception to the rule, the ECB generally does not issue NOCs to players registered with an English county when an overseas franchise tournament overlaps with the domestic season. The governing body also strengthened its position through regulations published in November 2024, giving it the authority to reject NOC applications from players who remain registered with a county but are no longer contracted to England.

The report also states that Stokes has prioritised helping Durham in their return to the County Championship after the side earned promotion from Division Two earlier this summer. However, he is keen to play in the MLC, which is scheduled to take place in June and July next year.

That could put Stokes in a difficult position, with the ECB reluctant to grant him clearance under regulations designed to protect the domestic season and prevent overseas franchise competitions from affecting the stability of county cricket.

For Stokes, who is no longer tied to an England central contract, the NOC dispute could become the latest point of friction between him and the ECB as he looks to continue his career in franchise cricket.