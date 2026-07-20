‘That’s what I’ve been told’: Rohit Sharma breaks silence on noise surrounding his India future

If you're a Rohit Sharma fan, the last few days have been stressful. From reports claiming that the selectors had informed him he is no longer in India’s World Cup scheme of things, to the BCCI rubbishing those claims, and finally Rohit responding with a century at Lord’s, it has been quite the roller-coaster ride. But in a major boost for his fans, the final word has come straight from the horse's mouth. Rohit himself has dismissed all speculation, terming the recent chatter around his future nothing more than noise. Hear it from the horse's mouth, Rohit Sharma (AFP)

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“Look, my job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That’s what I’ve been told since I made my debut, so that’s what I am going to do,” Rohit said in a video uploaded by the BCCI after scoring his 34th ODI ton.

“The noise, since I made my debut, has been there. And [will stay] until I am going to stay here. So, it doesn’t really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field. Try to contribute to the team's success. That’s all where my focus is right now. Let the noise be there. If there’s no noise, there’s no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. That’s how I look at it.”