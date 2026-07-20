Rohit Sharma in tense chat with Gautam Gambhir after Lord’s century gives BCCI selectors a headache

Not long after Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir shared hearty laughs on the iconic Lord's balcony, the two were involved in what appeared to be a tense exchange during the third ODI between India and England on Sunday. Rohit is in a race against time, with the BCCI chairman of selectors and head coach reportedly unconvinced about his place in India's World Cup plans. But his century, which made him the first Indian men's cricketer to score an ODI hundred at the Mecca of Cricket, has complicated that equation. What do Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir do now? Can they afford to leave him out after an innings like this? With India's next ODI series beginning on September 27 against the West Indies, only time will tell what the stakeholders of Indian cricket decide about Rohit's future. For now, though, he has done his bit, producing a sublime 138 while the rest of India's batting lineup – barring Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill – failed to show much application.

What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma at the Lord's balcony (Screengrab (Improved by AI))