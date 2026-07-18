Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir put an end to rift rumours at Lord's balcony: ‘Locked in’

There is a lot of chatter about the Indian dressing room, and the matter escalated further earlier this week after reports emerged that Rohit Sharma might play his last ODI for India on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground. The performances have been mixed for the Hitman in the ODIs of late, and the pressure is truly mounting on him as Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to warm the bench, despite scoring two centuries in his last three matches for the Men in Blue. India's Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir (PTI)

Amid rising speculation about Rohit's future, a PTI report also shed light on the nature of the relationship between the former India captain and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The report revealed that Rohit approached Gambhir to take up a coaching role in the Indian setup, but later their relationship soured, especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

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However, on Saturday, both Rohit and Gambhir were seen giggling with each other at the Lord's balcony, and the spirits within the camp seemed happy. The duo were also joined by the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

The trio had a brief chat on the balcony, and soon all the parties headed to the pitchside area for the training session ahead of the third and final ODI.