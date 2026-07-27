Abhishek Sharma's long rope compared to Sanju Samson's treatment: ‘Different rules for different players?’

Abhishek Sharma's form has come under increasing scrutiny after a string of disappointing performances in recent months. The explosive opener, who was one of India's most destructive batters in T20Is before the World Cup, has struggled to replicate that consistency and is now facing criticism over his prolonged lean patch. His dip in form has also intensified the debate over team selection, particularly given Sanju Samson's repeated drops despite valuable contributions. The contrasting treatment of the two players has drawn criticism from fans and experts alike. Since India's T20 World Cup triumph, Abhishek has managed just one half-century, while his recent returns have been particularly worrying. In his last six innings, he has failed to cross the 20-run mark, including four consecutive single-digit scores. Abhishek Sharma is going through a rough patch. (AP)

His poor run of form has reignited the debate over India's selection decisions, particularly in comparison to Samson. India batter Hanuma Vihari questioned the contrasting treatment of the two players, noting Samson's comeback after being dropped while highlighting Abhishek's underwhelming recent performances.

“Before the World Cup, Sanju Samson did not perform in five games and lost his spot in the starting 11. He then made a comeback and became Player of the Tournament. In that same tournament, how many runs did Abhishek Sharma make? In the UK series, apart from one fifty, there were no scores at all. Not even 20s and 30s, no significant score. One fifty in the last eight matches. If you include the World Cup, three half-centuries in the last 18 matches,” Vihari said on his YouTube channel.

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“Samson can win high-pressure matches on his day” Samson was dropped from India's XI during the England tour after a couple of low scores and was also overlooked for the Zimbabwe series. In contrast, Abhishek has continued to enjoy an extended run despite his struggles, a disparity that irked Vihari, who suggested the current Indian setup appears to have different standards for different players.

"How many matches Samson played in the World Cup? Three. And fifties in all three. Abhishek’s highest score in the five matches is 16. Why is no one talking about it? When it comes to Samson, they say he is inconsistent. Fair enough. But he can win high-pressure matches on his day. Abhishek is a player with a lot of hype, but Samson is also equal. He has also performed in the IPL. Why different rules for different players?” he added.