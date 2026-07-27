Shaheen Afridi nearly quits LPL after blunder from franchise leaves Pakistan pacer out despite Impact Player promise

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi reportedly came close to leaving the Lanka Premier League after a bizarre administrative error prevented him from playing for Kandy Royals despite assurances that he would feature as the team's Impact Player. Shaheen Afridi for Pakistan. (AFP)

Afridi had been informed by the franchise management ahead of their match against Colombo Capitals that he would be brought into the contest under the Impact Player rule. However, the plan unravelled after Kandy opted to bat first.

During the innings, Afridi was reportedly informed by the team's coach that his name had not been included on the official team sheet as the designated Impact Player because of an error by an analyst. According to Geo Super, the unexpected omission left Afridi so frustrated that he decided to return home before officials intervened and persuaded him to remain with the franchise.

The Impact Player rule allows teams to nominate substitutes before the match, with one of those players permitted to replace a member of the starting XI during the contest. The incoming player can take a full part in proceedings, including bowling a complete four-over quota, while the substituted player cannot return.

Because Afridi's name had not been included in the required list submitted to the match officials, Kandy were unable to introduce the Pakistan pacer despite having originally planned to use him.

Afridi takes matter to LPL Anti-Corruption Unit Afridi was reportedly shocked after being informed about the mistake and immediately raised the matter with an official from the Lanka Premier League's Anti-Corruption Unit. The issue subsequently reached the match referee, bringing franchise officials and the tournament organisers into the matter.

Kandy Royals officials and league organisers eventually apologised to Afridi over the mistake and managed to convince the left-arm pacer to continue playing in the tournament rather than cutting short his stint and returning to Pakistan. An LPL spokesperson later confirmed that the controversy had been caused by an incorrect team sheet being submitted to the match referee.

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Afridi has already featured in three matches during the tournament. He returned figures of 1/41 in his first appearance before following it with 1/32 and 2/34 in his next two outings. However, the Pakistan quick was unable to take part in Kandy's subsequent fixture after the team-sheet error, turning what was intended to be a tactical Impact Player move into an unusual off-field controversy.

The episode ended without Afridi leaving the competition, but only after the matter had escalated from a selection mistake to the tournament's Anti-Corruption Unit and match referee, before an apology helped resolve the situation.