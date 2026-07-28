Jasprit Bumrah's Sri Lanka uncertainty decoded: The knee problem, recovery timeline and India's biggest fitness call

India’s squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka carries two important asterisks. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan have both been named in the 15-member group, but neither is guaranteed to be available until receiving fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Jasprit Bumrah during a warm-up session before the 2nd ODI against England. (ANI Pic Service)

The selectors retained Shubman Gill as captain, with KL Rahul named his deputy. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal form the rest of the batting and wicketkeeping group alongside Sudharsan, while Ravindra Jadeja returns to strengthen a spin department also featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar have been selected as the other specialist fast bowlers alongside Bumrah. Washington Sundar was unavailable for the first Test, opening the door for Jain’s maiden call-up. India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7 before the first Test begins in Galle on August 15. The second Test will be staged at the SSC in Colombo from August 23.

While Bumrah and Sudharsan have received the same fitness rider, the reasons behind their uncertain availability are markedly different.

Bumrah’s knee must survive a Test workload Bumrah’s condition is the clearer of the two. The fast bowler suffered an impact injury to his left knee while fielding during the second ODI against England in Cardiff. Reactive swelling subsequently developed in the knee, forcing him to miss the series decider at Lord’s.

He was expected to rest until July 30 before reporting to the Centre of Excellence for a fresh assessment. His inclusion in the Sri Lanka squad indicates that the selectors have not ruled him out, but it does not mean that he has already been declared fit.

The examination will go beyond checking whether Bumrah can bowl a few overs in the nets without discomfort. The medical team must establish whether the knee can withstand repeated run-ups, long spells, fielding and the cumulative stress of a five-day match.

India have also managed Bumrah cautiously because of his injury history and the demands placed on their premier fast bowler. With a practice game beginning only eight days after his scheduled return to the CoE, the team management has little room to build his workload gradually before the Galle Test.

Bumrah is expected to be available if his recovery remains on course, but the selectors are reportedly unwilling to use him if any fitness doubt persists. His participation and bowling load in the Colombo practice match could therefore provide the strongest indication of whether he will play the series opener.

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Sudharsan’s situation is more complex than Bumrah's Sudharsan’s situation is more difficult to decode because the BCCI has not revealed his current injury, the affected body part or when the problem occurred. The left-hander suffered an undisplaced fracture to his right seventh rib during the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year and completed his rehabilitation before returning to competitive cricket. That injury forms part of his recent medical history, but it has not officially been identified as the reason for his present fitness rider.

The uncertainty is particularly notable because Sudharsan recently demonstrated his red-ball readiness in Sri Lanka. He scored 168 for India A in the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A in Galle, an innings that followed another century earlier in the series.

That performance strengthens his claim for a place in India’s top order, but match form and medical clearance are separate matters. Sudharsan is understood to be progressing well in his recovery, yet he still needs to complete the CoE’s return-to-play benchmarks.

India’s decision to select both players provisionally gives the medical team additional time without immediately removing them from the tour. Bumrah’s case is centred on whether his injured knee can carry a Test bowler’s workload. In Sudharsan’s case, the central question remains unanswered publicly: what exactly is he recovering from?

Until both clear their final assessments, India’s squad may be settled on paper, but two potentially important places in the playing XI remain far from certain.