Justin Greaves does what no bowler had done before in Tests, destroys Pakistan with five consecutive wicket-maidens

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves produced a spell for the history books against Pakistan, becoming the first bowler in available Test records to bowl five consecutive wicket-maidens during the opening Test of the series in Trinidad. Greaves achieved the remarkable feat on the third day of the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, turning what had appeared to be a strong Pakistan position into a dramatic first-innings collapse. Justin Greaves after his historic record. (AFP)

The right-arm seamer finished with career-best figures of 5/27 from 11 overs, with all five of his wickets coming across five successive overs without conceding a single run. It was also Greaves' maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The feat surpassed the previous mark of four consecutive wicket-maidens recorded by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2016.

Pakistan had appeared well placed to build a significant first-innings lead after reaching 244/3, with Shan Masood having completed a century. However, the complexion of the innings changed rapidly. Greaves removed Masood before running through Pakistan's middle and lower order. Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Rizwan became his next three victims as Greaves went through consecutive overs without allowing Pakistan to score a run from his bowling.

Pakistan stumbled to 267/8 by lunch, having earlier appeared capable of moving comfortably past West Indies' first-innings total of 311. Greaves returned immediately after the interval and struck again, having Mohammad Abbas caught behind to complete his fifth successive wicket-maiden and seal his maiden Test five-for. Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 282, handing West Indies a valuable 29-run first-innings lead.

Greaves reveals Roston Chase's simple instruction Greaves credited West Indies captain Roston Chase for keeping his instructions straightforward when he was brought into the attack. "When I came on, captain Roston Chase just said 'continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team," said Greaves. "The ball nipped around, and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand, the team looks to me to be that solid player for them to try to dig us out of situations. To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I'm really happy, but there's still a lot of work to do in the game."

Greaves' warning proved justified as Pakistan ensured the hosts could not completely seize control of the contest despite his historic spell. The visitors responded strongly with the ball in West Indies' second innings, reducing them to 126/7 before stumps on Day 3.

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Shamar Joseph remained unbeaten on 22 alongside Kemar Roach on five, leaving West Indies with an overall advantage of 155 runs and only three wickets remaining.

Greaves' extraordinary spell, however, remained the defining performance of an action-packed day. Five wickets across five consecutive wicket-maidens took him past a benchmark that even some of Test cricket's greatest fast bowlers had never managed in the available historical records.