‘Draft Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side’: Big endorsement for the 15-year-old swashbuckler

Former India wicketkeeper batsman Farokh Engineer is convinced that Vaibhav Sooryavnashi is ready for ODI cricket too. Recently, India played five T20Is in England, and Sooryavanshi got three games there but failed to live up to expectations. However, in the three T20I series against Zimbabwe that concluded on Sunday night, he scored two fifties and in the final game he smashed a very impressive 81 off 49 balls on a tricky Harare Sports Club pitch. Farokh Engineer is impressed. (Getty Images)

Engineer wants the teenager to open with Rohit Sharma. He also suggests a new position for the captain and current ODI opener Shubman Gill. "The ideal situation is Shubman Gill and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Gill is a class player. Gill, I think, is the best batsman in the team now. So, Gill should come at four," Engineer told PTI.

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"Gill is not a guy who lifts the ball. So, a left-right combination would be ideal in ODIs. So, if Rohit is playing, and I think he should be playing, let him open with Sooryavanshi.

"A batsman like Sooryavanshi is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth, and then we've got a solid batting line-up," he added.

Sooryavanshi, in his limited exposure at the international level so far, has shown some weaknesses, like he is not very comfortable against short-pitched bowling. Plus, he has to learn to adapt to foreign conditions really fast besides understanding that he has to settle down first before he unleashes those big shots of his. Shot selection and ‘who to hit or who to respect’ are the other areas he needs to work on. 88-year-old Engineer, who played 46 Tests and five ODIs for India between 1961 and 1975, however, is convinced that Sooryavanshi will be a good fit in the 50-overs format. For him, T20Is and ODIs are pretty much one and the same thing.

‘But don't overcoach him' "This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side. I don't know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He's been getting runs, and he's got the confidence to open the innings.

"He'll win more matches for you than he loses. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score.

"Anything which is slightly short of length, in Sooryavanshi's curve, is going to go for a six. He learned from his mistakes, and he has learned to curb himself. But don't try to over-coach him. He's not from the MCC manual book, which is completely out of date.

"He's a genius. Nor was Viv Richards. Viv was the best batsman I've ever seen play. But persevere with Sooryavanshi. He'll be a tremendous asset for India," Engineer concluded.