Srikkanth slams Tilak Varma, demands Rajat Patidar call-up: ‘Where is the consistency?’

Krishnamachari Srikkanth has once again made a strong case for Rajat Patidar's inclusion in India's T20I setup while questioning Tilak Varma's place in the side. The former India opener has repeatedly criticised Tilak's approach during the ongoing Zimbabwe series, having also raised concerns over his performances earlier on the disappointing UK tour. At the same time, Srikkanth has consistently backed Patidar, arguing that the two-time IPL-winning captain deserves a national call-up after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to consecutive titles. Patidar, however, is still awaiting his T20I debut. Tilak's struggles continued in the third T20I against Zimbabwe, where he managed just 11 off 9 balls, once again drawing attention to his strike rate after India missed the chance to push past 200. Tilak Varma struggled a bit against Zimbabwe in the third T20I. (AFP)

Despite the late slowdown, India's total of 193 proved more than enough as the visitors completed a 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe. The clean sweep also marked a welcome return to winning ways after India's disappointing UK tour, where they suffered T20I series defeats against both Ireland and England.

Srikkanth did not hold back after India's third T20I against Zimbabwe, renewing his criticism of Tilak while once again demanding that Patidar be given an opportunity in the national side. The former India opener questioned Tilak's consistency and argued that the RCB skipper has done enough to earn a long-awaited T20I call-up.

"Once again, Tilak ate nine balls. He can't play fast for too long. Where is the consistency? Tell me? What did he do in England? There will be one knock here and there. He is nothing compared to Rajat Patidar. If you want a real solid T20 knock, go to Patidar, give him a chance. Everyone is getting chances like Yash Thakur, give him a chance too," he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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The 1983 World Cup-winning star was also critical of India's fielding in the third T20I against Zimbabwe, where they dropped multiple catches.

"They dropped so many catches, easy catches. All these top cricketers are dropping catches. How many catches were dropped? Did you look at the Indian fielding?" he added.

“Bilaterals must be scrapped and made into a tri-series” Srikkanth was also not impressed with India playing Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in separate series, as he suggested it could have been a tri-series to build more interest.

"Now, instead of playing Afghanistan again in T20Is, they could have made it a tri-nation series between India, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan. Bilaterals must be scrapped and made into a tri-nation series; then the interest will also be there. I hope the ICC listens to us," he said.