Viral ‘fake edge’ scandal explodes in English club cricket as finger-click dismissal triggers a league investigation

Cotterill alleged that the three incidents included dismissals involving batters aged just 15 and 16. He said he was standing at the non-striker's end during one of the moments without realising what had allegedly happened. Further footage from other matches has subsequently emerged on social media, leading players and supporters to scrutinise previous Saltburn dismissals.

The allegations, however, have since grown beyond one controversial dismissal. Middlesbrough second XI captain Rory Cotterill responded by claiming there had been two other similar incidents during the same match. Saltburn eventually won the contest by 29 runs.

The wicketkeeper completed the catch and an appeal followed, with the umpire subsequently raising his finger despite there appearing to be a clear gap between bat and ball. The clip quickly went viral after local cricketer Ben Mummery highlighted the incident, describing it as “about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket”.

English club cricket has been rocked by extraordinary cheating allegations after footage appeared to show a slip fielder clicking his fingers to imitate the sound of an edge, with the controversy now prompting a formal investigation. The incident came during a North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League Division Two match involving Saltburn Cricket Club's second XI. Footage circulating on social media shows the ball passing the outside edge of the batter's bat before a fielder stationed at first slip appears to click his fingers.

League launches formal investigation The North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League has now confirmed that it received a formal complaint regarding the alleged incidents and has begun investigating the matter.

“The league have received a formal complaint regarding alleged incidents in a Division Two game on Saturday,” the league said. “A full investigation has been initiated and until such time as the formal processes are complete no further comment will be made.”

Saltburn currently sit at the top of Division Two, adding further significance to the allegations as the controversy spreads across English club cricket. The spotlight has also fallen on some eye-catching wicketkeeping numbers recorded by Saltburn this season. Their wicketkeeper has reportedly taken 31 catches across his last eight matches, including eight catches in a single innings against Shildon Railway.

For comparison, no wicketkeeper has taken more than seven catches in a single innings in Test cricket, with Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith and Ridley Jacobs sharing that record. The eight-catch performance does not in itself constitute evidence of wrongdoing, but it has attracted considerably more attention following the emergence of the finger-click footage.

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Social media users have since begun examining older Saltburn matches, while multiple clips purporting to show similar incidents have circulated online. Cotterill has alleged that footage exists from matches involving several clubs, although those wider accusations have not yet been established by the league investigation.

Some livestreams of Saltburn matches also appear to have been removed following the emergence of the controversy. The allegations have sparked widespread outrage among club cricketers and supporters, with calls ranging from lengthy player suspensions to points deductions and relegation. For now, however, no player or club has been found guilty of wrongdoing, and any potential disciplinary action will depend on the findings of the league's investigation.