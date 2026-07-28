India's U19 World Cup final hero denied bail in LPL fixing case, to remain in custody as investigation gathers pace

Former India Under-19 cricketer and Jaffna Kings co-owner Manjot Kalra will remain in custody in Sri Lanka after a Colombo court rejected his plea for early bail in connection with an alleged match-fixing case surrounding the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2026. Kalra and fellow Indian national Yuvraj Pushpa had approached Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama seeking bail after being remanded until July 31 following their arrests earlier this month. Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings team co-owner Manjot Kalra is taken to court. (AFP)

According to PTI, defence counsel K.W.S. Fernando sought their release on medical grounds, telling the court that both accused were unwell. However, the prosecution opposed the application, stressing that the investigation being conducted by the Sri Lanka Police's Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports was still underway. The magistrate subsequently rejected the bail plea, allowing the existing remand order to continue until July 31.

The development keeps Kalra, one of the most recognisable names from India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning side, at the centre of an investigation that has cast a shadow over the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Five players linked to corruption complaint The case stems from allegations that attempts were made to influence players participating in LPL 2026 to manipulate matches. Sri Lanka internationals Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando and Dunith Wellalage were initially named among the players who had complained to investigators. The court was informed during the latest proceedings that two more local cricketers had since joined the complaint, taking the number of players involved to five.

Investigators had earlier told the Colombo court that several players were allegedly approached with proposals relating to match-fixing. According to submissions made during the initial remand proceedings, authorities claimed that the players alerted the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit and subsequently continued communicating with the suspects under investigators' instructions.

Investigators have also told the court that telephone conversations connected to the alleged approaches were recorded and that video evidence was available. The defence has denied the accusations and maintained that there was no evidence showing that Kalra had offered a bribe.

Kalra's arrest came around the start of LPL 2026, which began on July 17 and is scheduled to run until August 8. The controversy has also coincided with significant changes behind the scenes at Jaffna Kings. On July 23, LPL commercial rights holder Innovative Production Group, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, terminated the franchise agreement with Sports Commune, which held the rights to Jaffna Kings, citing its failure to meet financial obligations.

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The league and Sri Lanka Cricket have since taken operational control of the franchise, although Jaffna Kings have continued competing under the same name and with the same squad and schedule.

Sri Lanka Cricket had earlier said it would cooperate fully with investigators and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and any activity threatening the integrity of the competition.

Kalra rose to prominence during India's victorious 2018 Under-19 World Cup campaign, scoring an unbeaten century against Australia in the final. His immediate future will now depend on the continuing investigation, with the current remand order keeping him in custody until July 31.