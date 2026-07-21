‘I was hungry’: CJP sacks spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after he defends leaving protest march, eating burger instead

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed Vijeta Dahiya from the post of spokesperson, saying it "strongly condemns" his "deeply insensitive actions" after videos of him surfaced on social media during the party's protest in Delhi. Ex-CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya. (Instagram/@vijetadahiya1)

In a statement posted on X, the party said the videos emerged at a time when "peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence", describing Dahiya's conduct as inconsistent with the movement's values.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the CJP said.

Announcing disciplinary action, the party said it was removing Dahiya as its spokesperson and relieving him of all official responsibilities.

The controversy erupted after videos circulating on social media allegedly showed Dahiya eating a burger while CJP protesters were participating in the Parliament march and facing police action, triggering criticism online.

Responding to the backlash, Dahiya defended himself in a video, saying the criticism over his meal ignored the hardships endured by protesters.

"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," he said.

Dahiya added that critics were overlooking the physical and mental strain on those involved in the protest.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said, arguing that protesters should not be judged for taking a break to eat amid the agitation.