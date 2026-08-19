Man falls unconscious near Kerala Lok Bhavan, Governor Arlekar rushes to his aid

Governor of Kerala Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday rushed to the aid of a passerby who fell unconscious near the Lok Bhavan and ensured that he was provided all necessary medical assistance. Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (in white shirt) helping the man (in yellow shirt) who fainted outside the Kerala Lok Bhavan. (PTI video screengrab)

The incident occurred as the Governor was leaving his official residence in his car to participate in Onam-related celebrations, a Lok Bhavan official said.

As his car came out of the Lok Bhavan, he saw a passerby, later identified as Girish, suddenly fall to the ground unconscious.

It was subsequently found that Girish became unwell as his sugar levels had increased, the official said.

Without wasting a moment, Arlekar got out of his vehicle and rushed towards Girish, assessed the situation and remained with him while instructing his staff to provide the necessary medical assistance.

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The Governor's staff immediately brought water, gave it to Girish and washed his face, the official said.