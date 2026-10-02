Woman allegedly stripped, beaten at Guwahati club after drunken brawl with bouncers

A woman was allegedly stripped and beaten by bouncers at a Guwahati nightclub in the early hours of Friday following a drunken brawl. A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced online. It shows a woman lying on the floor without her upper garments while two women dressed in black appear to hit her. One of them is also seen kicking the woman. (Representative Image/HT_PRINT)

The incident allegedly took place at a nightclub in the Khanapara area of the city at around 1.30am.

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Argument led to brawl The woman, who was a customer at the club, allegedly got into an argument with women bouncers, following which she was allegedly beaten and stripped.

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced online. It shows a woman lying on the floor without her upper garments while two women dressed in black appear to hit her. One of them is also seen kicking the woman.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

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Security guard's account “Around 1.30am, a woman came to the basement of the building in a drunken state. Soon, bouncers of the club arrived at the scene,” a security guard told journalists.

The security guard alleged that the woman had hit a woman bouncer after the latter objected to the clothes she was wearing. “She was later taken away by her companions,” he added.

HT reached out to the DCP, Guwahati East, for a comment on the incident, but there was no response. The report will be updated if a response is received.

The club management also did not respond to calls seeking comment.