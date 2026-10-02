Woman allegedly stripped, beaten at Guwahati club after drunken brawl with bouncers
The incident allegedly took place at a nightclub in the Khanapara area of the city at around 1.30am.
A woman was allegedly stripped and beaten by bouncers at a Guwahati nightclub in the early hours of Friday following a drunken brawl.
The incident allegedly took place at a nightclub in the Khanapara area of the city at around 1.30am.
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Argument led to brawl
The woman, who was a customer at the club, allegedly got into an argument with women bouncers, following which she was allegedly beaten and stripped.
A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced online. It shows a woman lying on the floor without her upper garments while two women dressed in black appear to hit her. One of them is also seen kicking the woman.
Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
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Security guard's account
“Around 1.30am, a woman came to the basement of the building in a drunken state. Soon, bouncers of the club arrived at the scene,” a security guard told journalists.
The security guard alleged that the woman had hit a woman bouncer after the latter objected to the clothes she was wearing. “She was later taken away by her companions,” he added.
HT reached out to the DCP, Guwahati East, for a comment on the incident, but there was no response. The report will be updated if a response is received.
The club management also did not respond to calls seeking comment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More