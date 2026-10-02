Injured, under attack, but ‘one last push’: 3 chilling details Indian pilot Smit Machchhar gave PM Modi on flydubai nightmare

Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured after allegedly being attacked by his co-pilot aboard a flight from the UAE's Dubai to Tel Aviv in Israel on Wednesday, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the terrifying moments inside the cockpit, including how he realised the aircraft was going down and made a final attempt to open the cockpit door. Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in conversation with PM Modi on Friday (X/narendramodi) Machchhar, speaking to PM Modi from his hospital bed on Friday, said he "could not let all those people die. His actions on Wednesday helped avert a potential disaster after he managed to open the cockpit door despite suffering injuries, allowing several passengers and crew to intervene and the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Here are 3 chilling details from Smit Machchhar's account: 1. He realised the aircraft was going down

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai incident? Why is the Federation of Indian Pilots seeking a bravery award for Smit Machchhar? How did passengers and crew assist during the cockpit attack on flight FZ1073?

Smit Machchhar told PM Narendra Modi on Friday that he understood the gravity of the situation even while lying injured inside the cockpit. He cited his 11-year experience of flying as captain and said he can gauge what goes on in a flight.

"I had suffered so many injuries that I had collapsed. At that time, I could feel that the aircraft was going down. I knew this was the last push, that the door was right there," he said and credited other passengers who helped in neutralising the alleged attacking co-pilot. The aircraft reportedly lost around 17,000 feet of altitude in the span of a minute, according to Flightradar24. 2. Opening the cockpit door was his 'last push' Despite being injured and under attack, Machchhar said he knew he had to make one final attempt to get help. "I was being hit even then, but I just opened the door and everyone came in." He had managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to rush in and fight for control of the aircraft.