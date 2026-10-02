Goldy Brar linked racket busted, 3 held for extortion demands in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday said they busted an extortion racket allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Goldy Brar-led gang by arresting three operatives in connection with at least two cases of extortion demands of ₹1 each from a north Delhi-based Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contractor and a builder in Rohini. A caller threatened a contractor and a builder and their families with serious consequences if the extortion demands were not met. (Shutterstock)

The contractor and the builder received extortion and threat calls from the same United Arab Emirates (UAE) mobile number within a three-day gap. The caller threatened the two and their families with serious consequences if the extortion demand was not met. The accused allegedly hired four hitmen to fire at the residences of the two to terrorise them, said deputy police commissioner (north) Niharika Bhatt.

The three accused were identified as Mubarik alias Gullu, 32, a resident of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Aarif alias Pistal, 22, from Shamli but based in Ahmedabad, and Nawab Ali alias Sonij, 25, from Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh). Mubarik has been named as the main conspirator and the brother of Dilshad, a business partner of the contractor.

“Mubarik hatched the entire plan and provided all the necessary information to co-accused Aarif. He arranged the stay of the hitmen in Kirari, Delhi, and paid the rent for their accommodation,” said Bhatt.

Police said the DJB contractor’s son received a call from the UAE number on September 16. The caller allegedly identified himself as an associate of Brar and demanded ₹1 crore, threatening the family with serious consequences if the demand was not met.

The matter was reported to the Roop Nagar police station, where a case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered. A technical investigation identified the caller as Aarish, a Shamli resident who travelled to the UAE around four months ago. Aarish’s brother, Usman, was questioned along with Jubair and Maroof, who were traced to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Karnal, Haryana, Bhatt said.

Their interrogation, combined with technical analysis, indicated that Aarish allegedly made the threatening call from Dubai. Aarif emerged as an important Indian operational link. He allegedly offered a hefty payment to Aarish to make the call. He allegedly instructed him to speak in Haryanvi, making the overseas threat appear to originate from a local criminal associate. Further investigation led to Mubarik.

The north district police teams, including a special task force, were in the advanced stage of the investigation when the brother of the builder received similar threatening and extortion calls followed by an audio message. A person identified himself as Vikrant from Mahendergarh and affiliated with the Brar gang in the message. A separate case was registered at the Vijay Vihar police station.

Police said further probe revealed that the conspirators had hired four hitmen to execute firings. But before the plan could be executed, police teams last week arrested three suspects, Mubarik, Aarif and Nawab, who was one of the four hired hitmen.