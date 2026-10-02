Delhi dry days: Liquor shops to remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi Liquor sales will be prohibited at most licensed establishments in Delhi on October 2, November 8 and November 24 on account of Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali and Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, respectively, according to an order issued by the excise department. Delhi liquor sales will be banned on October 2, November 8 and November 24

According to the order dated September 24, issued by Excise Commissioner Sunny K Singh under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the three occasions will be observed as dry days for specified categories of liquor licences in the national capital.

The order lists Wholesale licenses for foreign and Indian liquor (L-1, L-1F), Wholesale/retail vend licenses for specific products (L-2), Hotel, restaurant, and bar licenses for serving liquor (L-3, L-4, L-5), Retail vending licenses operated via public sector corporations (L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE), Specialized retail, club, and bar licenses (L-8, L-9, L-10, L-10-1, L-11, L-14), Additional classifications covering institutional service, wholesale, bonded warehouses, and specific consumption or hospitality venues. (L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35) licence holders among those required to observe the restrictions.