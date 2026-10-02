'Could feel flight going down, couldn't let passengers die': Smit Machchhar tells PM Modi about flydubai ordeal

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who helped avert a major tragedy after being stabbed by his co-pilot aboard a Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight, recalled the terrifying moments of the mid-air crisis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Machchhar said he could feel the aircraft going down even after he collapsed from his injuries. Machchhar told PM Modi he had fallen to the floor after suffering multiple injuries during the alleged attack, but remained aware of what was happening to the aircraft. Seriously wounded and fighting for his life, Machchhar said his years of flying experience told him that the aircraft was in a dangerous descent. He then made “one last push” to reach and open the cockpit door, despite continuing to be hit. “I was trying to save my own life, but I knew I could not let all those people die,” Machchhar told Modi during a video call from his hospital bed. Also Read | 'Could feel flight going down, couldn't let passengers die': Smit Machchhar tells PM Modi

Smit Machchhar on the 'one last push' Machchhar said he had fallen to the floor after suffering multiple injuries during the alleged attack, but remained aware of what was happening to the aircraft. “When I was down on the floor, I sensed that the aircraft was going down. And I knew for sure: ‘This is the one last push, Smit. Just do it. The door is right there,’” he said. “Even as blows were still landing on me, I just managed to open it, sir. Then everyone else arrived. The others also played an equal role in this,” he told the Prime Minister. Machchhar said that although he was consciously trying to save himself, he knew that allowing the situation to continue could cost the passengers their lives. “Consciously, I was telling everyone that I was acting for my own survival, but at the same time, I knew deep down that I could not let all of them die,” he said. Also Read | UAE maintains radio silence on flydubai Omani co-pilot’s identity, conspiracy angle as probe seeks answers ‘Even with my eyes closed, I know what is happening’ The captain said his extensive experience as a pilot helped him understand the aircraft's condition even while he was lying injured on the cockpit floor. “I have been flying planes in aviation for 17 years. I have been a captain for the last 11 years. Even with my eyes closed, I know exactly what is happening with the aircraft,” Machchhar said. He described how, after being knocked down, he could still sense that the aircraft was descending. “I get to know, even with my eyes closed, what is happening in the aircraft. When I had fallen down, then I was feeling that the aircraft is going down. And I totally knew that this is the last few seconds of Smit. And even then, I was trying to crawl. I opened the door, and rest all came,” he said. Once the cockpit door was opened, passengers rushed in and helped restrain the alleged attacker.