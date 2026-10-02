Stabbed flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar now stable, ‘smiling and laughing’ in Abu Dhabi hospital: Envoy

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot stabbed aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, is recovering well and “smiling, laughing, chatting” at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, India’s ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, has said. Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to crash a Flydubai plane. (YouTube podcast) Mittal met Machchhar and his family at the hospital and said the pilot was in a stable condition and receiving good medical care. Despite some discomfort, the pilot’s morale was high, the ambassador said on Thursday. “I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well, he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in UAE,” Mittal told Prasar Bharati.

Deep Dive What is the current health status of Captain Smit Machchhar after the stabbing incident on flydubai flight FZ1073? How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to assist in averting a major tragedy during the flight incident? What events led to the emergency landing of flydubai flight FZ1073?

ALSO READ | ‘There’s an extra pilot’, ‘sit down!’ Videos capture flydubai flight chaos after cockpit stabbing The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said it was closely monitoring Machchhar’s health and assured his family of all possible support. The pilot was initially taken to a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the incident before being shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical treatment and recovery. “After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery. Our ambassador in UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being,” the statement, shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal read.