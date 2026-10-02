‘There’s an extra pilot’, ‘sit down!’ Videos capture flydubai flight chaos after cockpit stabbing

Fresh footage from inside the flydubai plane, on which Indian captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, has now emerged. Flight FZ1073 was carrying over 170 people when the cockpit confrontation led to a huge plunge in altitude before passengers and crew intervened. Videos showed scenes after the flydubai plane landed. (@FrumTikTok/X) In one of the videos, obtained by i24 news, an Israel-based news television channel, passengers could be seen gathered near the cockpit as people tried to understand what happened. Several passengers appeared to move towards the pilot's cabin, while others remained outside and shouted instructions to those around them.

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take to regain control of the flydubai flight after being attacked? Why did the flydubai flight experience a significant drop in altitude? How have leaders responded to Captain Machchhar's actions during the flight incident?

The phone-camera footage, seemingly filmed near the cockpit, captured passengers shouting in English and Hebrew. A person said, “He tried to crash the plane,” referring to the co-pilot who stabbed Machchhar. The clip showed people telling those inside the cockpit to “relax” and “go out, take him out,” while others were told to “sit down.” A crew member could also be heard asking, “Doctor, is there a doctor?”

ALSO READ | flydubai co-pilot was ‘religious extremist’, ‘refused to shake hands with women’, says colleague Another voice said, “There’s an additional pilot here.” Passengers were seen moving in and out of the cockpit, with one coming out with blood on his shirt. Someone was also seen carrying what appeared to be medical equipment into the cockpit.

Indian pilot leads brave landing after intense cockpit drama Smit Machchhar was seriously wounded during the confrontation but managed to activate the cockpit-door release. Passengers then allegedly entered the cockpit and helped overpower the co-pilot. A plumber and other pilots who were travelling aboard the aircraft later helped stabilise the plane. The aircraft reportedly plunged by nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds during the incident. It was subsequently diverted and landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. Smit Machchhar is stable now, as per the Indian embassy in UAE. Authorities have said they are closely monitoring his health. Saudi Arabia later said the attacker had been handed over to the UAE, as per AP. ALSO READ | ‘Heavy bleeding from head, hands’: Dentist who treated Indian pilot recounts aftermath of flydubai ‘crash attempt’ Passenger captures moment after emergency landing Another viral video shows one of the Israeli passengers who helped subdue the attacker walking through the cabin after the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia. The man, in a video recorded by a passenger from her seat, was seen pumping his fist into the air as passengers around him chant “Am Yisroel Chai! (“The people of Israel live).”