South Side shooting near George C Cupples Stadium: Gunshots heard after Westinghouse v University Prep game; latest update from Pittsburgh

An update from authorities read “Police are on scene in the area of Cupples Stadium at East Carson and S. 9th after a shooting incident at 9:50 pm following a youth football game. Two males and one female were shot following an altercation. All three were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Multiple officers were on scene trying to break up the fight when shots rang out. At this time, police are searching for an actor or actors. The investigation is ongoing.”

A shooting took place near the George K. Cupples Stadium in South Side Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 1. The incident came after Westinghouse won the football game against University Prep, as per reports. The stadium is at 800 East Carson Street.

Gunshots could be heard at the stadium, reports indicated, sparking fears. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports reporter Brad Everett noted “Gunshots heard at Cupples Stadium in the South Side following Westinghouse’s win over University Prep. Lots of scrambling. Everyone is told to take cover.”

What happened in South Side shooting? Reports emerge The shooting left multiple victims, A Henry White, the borough councilman of Homestead Borough stated. “Pittsburgh (South Side), PA: Shooting Multiple Victims. area of S. 9th & Carson - PGH Police Zone 3. Shooting outside of Couples Stadium multiple victims with G.S.W's. Westinghouse Bulldogs vs USO Wildcat game had just ended. Reports of three victims total, one victim is a female gender of the other two victims unknown. One Victim located at S. 9th and Carson. second victim located at S.7th & Cabot and third victim located at S. 9th & Cabot. All victims in the care of EMS. All Victims being transported to local trauma centers. Male shooter fled the area on foot was being chased by Police,” he noted.

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The police are yet to officially comment on the incident. However, scanner reports indicated cops had been called to the location over shooting reports. “South Side. 9th Street. Police called out with shots fired. They think about three people hit. PD chasing a possible shooter,” a local scanner added.

A cause for the shooting is not known yet. The details on the suspect and the condition of the victims have also not been shared by authorities at this point.

South Side shooting sparks fears Several people expressed fears amid the shooting reports at South Side. “Check on your kids my daughter was just at cupples stadium and said a kid was shot the chest!,” one wrote on Facebook. Another added “Check on ya kids over Cupples Stadium. Shooting and fighting over there on E. Carson.”

Yet another said “We just had to run shooting at couple stadium. CHECK ON YA KIDS!”. Meanwhile, one person claimed that there was a request to pull officers from ‘all zones’ adding that it sounded like a ‘major incident’. Meanwhile, others sent up prayers for those affected by the shooting.