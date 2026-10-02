Jacob Geller: What are the allegations against YouTuber? Podcast MinnMax takes big step

YouTuber Jacob Geller, known for his video essays on video games, has come under fire after allegations of sexual assault emerged against the 31-year-old. The allegations came to widespread attention Thursday when MinnMax, a podcast Geller co-hosted, announced that he has been removed from his role. Essayist and critic, Jacob Geller. (Harper Collins UK/ Instragram)

Geller has since put out a statement on BlueSky where he has said that the "findings are true" and he "had assaulted her." MinnMax earlier released a statement on BlueSky on Thursday. It did not mention anything about the allegations but noted that they are "deeply hurt."

"Jacob Geller is no longer a part of MinnMax," the statement read. "He won't be on content moving forward and we won't be publicly airing this week's episode of The MinnMax Show. We're in shock and deeply hurt. Thank you for your patience during this sensitive time."

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What Are The Allegations Against Jacob Geller? The allegations against Jacob Geller seemed to have surfaced first through internet sleuths. At the core of the allegations is a lawsuit and a document related to it in which it was revealed that Jacob Geller faced punitive action at North Carolina-Chapel Hill, his alma mater for sexual assault.

The lawsuit at the North Carolina Supreme Court, spanning from 2016 to 2020, requested records of sexual harassment cases at the university since 2007. A judge ordered the release of the records and 15 students who violated the university's sexual assault policy since 2007 were named by the university. Geller was one of those named.

The lawsuit documents Jacob Geller on the second page and notes that he was suspended for one semester for violating the university's sexual violence policy.

Geller wrote in his BlueSky post that he "can confirm that the findings are true".

"The records were recently shared without the permission of the victim and, without knowledge of their wishes, I do not want to provide any more potentially identifying details," he wrote.

"She and I spoke about it the day after and agreed — I had assaulted her. She later reported this to the university’s Title IX office, I cooperated with the investigation, and I was given the (very mild, I concur) sentence of a semester suspension.

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"Suffice to say, it is the greatest regret of my life," the post continued. "I traumatized a brilliant person who trusted me, hurt them in a way I can never undo. For more than a decade now, I have attempted to reckon, grow, and recover from the version of myself who did this.

"I’ve previously shared this history with many of the people close to me, including early in my relationship with my now-wife, and I’m deeply sorry that this has now hurt so many of you."