Jersey City fire update: 4-alarm house fire in Hudson County threatens multiple buildings; visuals emerge
A fourth-alarm fire erupted at a Broadway building in Jersey City, threatening nearby structures. Scanner reports indicated multiple victims as videos emerged.
A large structure fire broke out at a building on Broadway, in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. The fourth-alarm fire is threatening to burn buildings nearby, police scanner reports reveal.
Scanner reports revealed that there are multiple victims.Scanner reports suggest that there were people trapped inside the building amid the fire, with some reports suggesting a possibly fatality. But no update on the situation has been issued by the Jersey Fire Department.
Here's a photo of the situation on Broadway after the fire broke out.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More