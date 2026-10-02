Jersey City fire update: 4-alarm house fire in Hudson County threatens multiple buildings; visuals emerge

A large structure fire broke out at a building on Broadway, in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. The fourth-alarm fire is threatening to burn buildings nearby, police scanner reports reveal. Representational. (Unsplash)

Scanner reports revealed that there are multiple victims.Scanner reports suggest that there were people trapped inside the building amid the fire, with some reports suggesting a possibly fatality. But no update on the situation has been issued by the Jersey Fire Department.

Here's a photo of the situation on Broadway after the fire broke out.