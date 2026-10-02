West Hollywood shooting update: What happened at Sunset and Holloway? First details on victim and suspect as scary visuals emerge

A shooting reportedly took place at Sunset and Holloway in West Hollywood, California on October 1. West Hollywood Sheriff's Department noted that Holloway Drive is currently closed between Palm Avenue and Hancock Avenue amid an active police investigation. West Hollywood Sheriff's Department noted Holloway Drive was closed amid reports of a shooting there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) Los Angeles Alerts, a X page which tracks scanner reports, noted that the victim was likely male and appeared to have been shot in a black Ferrari. A cause for the shooting is not known. West Hollywood shooting: Scary visuals emerge Meanwhile, an alleged photo from the scene of the shooting was shared as well.

Police presence could be seen on the street as a part was taped off. The local news page which posted the photo stated “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a shooting involving a black Ferrari near 8750 Holloway Drive in West Hollywood. Radio traffic initially reported a man shot in the lower back, but a deputy at the scene tells WEHOonline investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened and, as far as he knew, no one had been transported to a hospital. Developing.” Also Read | Who is Chase Layne Patin, where is he now? Channelview shooting suspect shot deputy, stole cop car - latest update Video footage from a local television channel was also shared online. Police cars could be seen on the street from an aerial point of view.

In the video, the black Ferrari the person was shot in could be seen as well. The KTLA 5 reporter conveying the news said that the person had been shot inside the vehicle and then appeared to have crashed into a stationary car on the street. The reporter added that the suspect appeared to have fled in a KIA, but not much else is known about the alleged shooter. A wider angle of the street showed the entire portion had been closed off, and the local reporter noted that the matter was under investigation. The victim has been hospitalized CBS News reported, adding that the condition of the person remained unknown. No further victim details were released by authorities. Another video was shared offering more details on the incident. Several police vehicles could be seen at the scene.

“AVOID THE AREA! Avoid Holloway Drive between Palm Avenue and Hancock Avenue due to an active police investigation. Multiple gunshots fired at the Fugazi retail store. One person has been hospitalized. His condition is not yet known. Sheriff’s deputies are searching for multiple suspects. According to witnesses a black Ferrari was struck by a getaway vehicle, but that has not been confirmed," a local news page reported.