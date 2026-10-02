Shallotte, NC fire update: What's burning in Brunswick County? Latest details emerge
A brush fire has been reported near Ocean Isle in Brunswick County.
A large brush fire has broken out off Old Georgetown Road on the Ocean Isle mainland in Brunswick County, North Carolina, according to reports.
Where is the fire?
As per reports, the fire is off Old Georgetown Road on the Ocean Isle mainland in Brunswick County, North Carolina.
Radio traffic also indicates that evacuations may soon be expected in the Shallotte Point area. However, there has been no official confirmation about the fire or possible evacuations yet. More details were not immediately available.
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Witness accounts
Witnesses shared the following updates about the fire:
One user wrote on Facebook, “Just heard that they’re evacuating Lakewood Drive in Lakewood Estates due to the fire.”
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Another wrote, “Exactly where on Old Georgetown Road is it toward Ocean Isle Beach or is the fire on the road going toward Sunset Beach that makes a difference to some of us.”
“Basically in the same spot as the previous fire just closer to Lakewood," wrote another.
(This is story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More