Shallotte, NC fire update: What's burning in Brunswick County? Latest details emerge

A large brush fire has broken out off Old Georgetown Road on the Ocean Isle mainland in Brunswick County, North Carolina, according to reports. A large brush fire has been reported near Ocean Isle in Brunswick County. (Representative)

Where is the fire? As per reports, the fire is off Old Georgetown Road on the Ocean Isle mainland in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Radio traffic also indicates that evacuations may soon be expected in the Shallotte Point area. However, there has been no official confirmation about the fire or possible evacuations yet. More details were not immediately available.

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Witness accounts Witnesses shared the following updates about the fire:

One user wrote on Facebook, “Just heard that they’re evacuating Lakewood Drive in Lakewood Estates due to the fire.”

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Another wrote, “Exactly where on Old Georgetown Road is it toward Ocean Isle Beach or is the fire on the road going toward Sunset Beach that makes a difference to some of us.”

“Basically in the same spot as the previous fire just closer to Lakewood," wrote another.