Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline, family, net worth: Details amid baby daddy's death at 33

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as the family had not publicly announced it.

According to the report, his family found him unresponsive after Blanchard’s birthday message to him went unanswered.

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fiancé and the father of her daughter, has died at the age of 33, according to a TMZ report. Urker died on Thursday, October 1, in Louisiana, on his birthday.

Urker and Blanchard had a relationship that stretched back years, beginning with letters exchanged while she was serving a prison sentence. Their romance eventually led to an engagement, a breakup, a reconciliation and, in 2024, the birth of their daughter.

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Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline Urker first contacted Blanchard in 2017 after watching the documentary ‘Mommy Dead and Dearest’, which focused on Blanchard’s relationship with her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. According to A&E TV, Urker sent Blanchard a letter while she was incarcerated, and the two eventually began speaking regularly by phone.

Their relationship became romantic, and Urker proposed during a prison visit in October 2018. The engagement later ended, with the couple going their separate ways in 2019.

Blanchard later married Ryan Anderson while incarcerated in 2022. After her release from prison in December 2023, she and Anderson separated in March 2024.

By April 2024, Blanchard and Urker had rekindled their relationship. The pair reconnected after her separation from Anderson, and Urker subsequently moved to be closer to her.

Gypsy told People that Urker had overdosed. “I don’t know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately,” she said, adding that he had died at his home in Raceland, Louisiana. “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” Gypsy added.

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Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's daughter In July 2024, Blanchard announced that she was pregnant with Urker’s child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, on December 28, 2024.

A&E later reported that Aurora was born exactly one year after Blanchard’s release from prison. Urker had moved from being a former fiancé from Blanchard’s prison years to her partner and the father of her child.

The couple's relationship continued to attract public attention, with Blanchard discussing their family life and future plans in interviews and reality television appearances.

Ken Urker family and net worth Urker's family had previously spoken publicly about his relationship with Blanchard. His mother, Raina Williams, was among the relatives who discussed their reconciliation and relationship with the media.

However, there is no reliable, publicly verified estimate of Ken Urker’s net worth. His public profile largely stemmed from his relationship with Blanchard rather than a documented celebrity or business fortune.

As news of Urker’s death emerges, the official cause and further circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown. Blanchard has not publicly announced details explaining what happened to her fiancé.