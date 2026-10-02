Ken Urker cause of death update: What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance? Latest details after demise at 33

A family member then found him in his home, deceased. The Lafourche Sherriff’s Office confirmed the news of Urker's death to E!, and said “We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

An official cause of death has not been given by the family in Ken Urker's case. They noted that they found him unresponsive on his birthday. Gypsy reportedly texted Urker ‘happy birthday’ but did not get a response.

Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard 's ex-fiance, died at the age of 33, reports noted. Urker died on his birthday, on Thursday in Louisiana , TMZ reported .

Gypsy told People that Urker had overdosed. “I don’t know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately,” she said, adding that he'd died in his Raceland, Louisiana home. “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” Gypsy added.

Ken Urker's demise sends shockwaves Urker's sister also shared the news of his demise when she went live. Some social media posts based on her livestream noted her say that the family did not suspect foul play and Urker did not die of ‘natural causes’.

Also Read | Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline, family, net worth: Details amid baby daddy's death at 33

Another social media post claimed Urker was ‘very depressed’. However, these claims are yet to be officially reported or verified.

Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship Urker and Gypsy began to date after the latter split from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson. Urker and Gypsy have a daughter together – Aurora Raina Urker, born in December 2024.

Urker became known primarily due to his relationship with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose life was the focus of a lot of media attention following the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. This case went on to inspire many documentaries, and even the Hulu series, The Act.

He started a relationship with Gypsy while she was still in prison. They had originally connected as pen pals. Many media reports and reality television specials carried news of their relationship at the time. One of the most notable ones was the Lifetime documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Urker first wrote to Gypsy in 2017, after he saw Mommy Dead and Dearest, the documentary which introduced her case to a national audience. The letter, Gypsy said, had started as a show of support, but their communication soon moved beyond that. The two started to talk on the phone for houes while Gypsy was behind bars in Missouri. Urker had proposed during a 2018 prison visit, and at the time, Gypsy had described their relationship as “stable and deeply emotional, a bond formed under highly unusual circumstances but one that seemed very real to both of them,” according to an A&E report.

Urker and Gypsy got engaged in 2019 but broke it off in 2020. After Gypsy got out of jail in 2023, she married Ryan Scott Anderson, but this ended, and she again rekindled things with Urker.