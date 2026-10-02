Ken Urker cause of death update: What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance? Latest details after demise at 33
Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance, died at the age of 33, reports noted.
Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance, died at the age of 33, reports noted. Urker died on his birthday, on Thursday in Louisiana, TMZ reported.
Ken Urker cause of death update
An official cause of death has not been given by the family in Ken Urker's case. They noted that they found him unresponsive on his birthday. Gypsy reportedly texted Urker ‘happy birthday’ but did not get a response.
A family member then found him in his home, deceased. The Lafourche Sherriff’s Office confirmed the news of Urker's death to E!, and said “We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”
Deep Dive
Gypsy told People that Urker had overdosed. “I don’t know if it was intentional or not. He was not in a good state of mind lately,” she said, adding that he'd died in his Raceland, Louisiana home. “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” Gypsy added.
Ken Urker's demise sends shockwaves
Urker's sister also shared the news of his demise when she went live. Some social media posts based on her livestream noted her say that the family did not suspect foul play and Urker did not die of ‘natural causes’.
Also Read | Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship timeline, family, net worth: Details amid baby daddy's death at 33
Another social media post claimed Urker was ‘very depressed’. However, these claims are yet to be officially reported or verified.
Ken Urker-Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationship
Urker and Gypsy began to date after the latter split from her ex-husband Ryan Anderson. Urker and Gypsy have a daughter together – Aurora Raina Urker, born in December 2024.
Urker became known primarily due to his relationship with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose life was the focus of a lot of media attention following the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. This case went on to inspire many documentaries, and even the Hulu series, The Act.
He started a relationship with Gypsy while she was still in prison. They had originally connected as pen pals. Many media reports and reality television specials carried news of their relationship at the time. One of the most notable ones was the Lifetime documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
Urker first wrote to Gypsy in 2017, after he saw Mommy Dead and Dearest, the documentary which introduced her case to a national audience. The letter, Gypsy said, had started as a show of support, but their communication soon moved beyond that. The two started to talk on the phone for houes while Gypsy was behind bars in Missouri. Urker had proposed during a 2018 prison visit, and at the time, Gypsy had described their relationship as “stable and deeply emotional, a bond formed under highly unusual circumstances but one that seemed very real to both of them,” according to an A&E report.
Urker and Gypsy got engaged in 2019 but broke it off in 2020. After Gypsy got out of jail in 2023, she married Ryan Scott Anderson, but this ended, and she again rekindled things with Urker.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More