Gypsy Rose Blanchard, her controversial TikTok, and the backlash explained

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has found herself at the center of a fierce social media storm after posting a TikTok video that many users have labelled "insensitive" for seemingly making light of the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Following an overwhelming wave of online criticism, Gypsy Rose stepped forward to address the controversy in a candid appearance on the Viall Files podcast. Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent over eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. (X)

The Video That Sparked the Outrage The viral TikTok in question featured Gypsy Rose using a trending audio clip to reference her troubled past, including her role in her mother's death. The post quickly drew sharp reactions from across the internet, with countless users accusing her of exploiting a homicide case for views and social media engagement. The backlash was swift, widespread, and unrelenting.

In the video, Blanchard stated bluntly: "I went to prison for eight and a half years because I murdered my own mom."

When Reynolds responded with shock, Blanchard retorted: "Hey, we listen and we don't judge."

The video rapidly amassed 12.5 million views on the platform. Comment sections were flooded with criticism, with viewers calling the clip "disturbing" and questioning her apparent lack of remorse.

Dark Humor as a Coping Mechanism Appearing on the Viall Files podcast to defend her actions, Blanchard offered an explanation. She described "dark humor" as her primary coping mechanism in the aftermath of years of abuse under Munchausen syndrome by proxy — a condition in which her mother fabricated and induced illness in her.

"I have a very dark sense of humor," she stated, emphasising that her harrowing life experiences have fundamentally shaped how she processes and communicates her trauma.