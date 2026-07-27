Who is Connor Seifert? Oregon man charged after illegally catching and ‘wrestling’ sharks in disturbing videos
Connor Seifert allegedly pulled bluntnose sixgill and broadnose sevengill sharks from Puget Sound, and shared videos of himself “wrestling” his catches.
An Oregon man has been charged after allegedly illegally fishing a species of protected sharks in Washington state, and then sharing bizarre videos of himself “wrestling” his catches on social media. 27-year-old Connor Seifert had been pulling bluntnose sixgill and broadnose sevengill sharks from the state’s Puget Sound for months, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, per the New York Post. He would then boast about his illicit prizes on social media.
Seifert filmed strange videos with the sharks after pulling them out of the water. In one of the videos authorities provided, he is seen forcing open a shark’s mouth while stepping on its back. Another video shows Seifert holding a shark by the tail out in the open air, with the shark wriggling desperately.
It is reportedly illegal to fish for sharks in Puget Sound. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife says that there are laws to protect angling the seadogs as they travel to the sound to give birth to their pups that later travel out to the ocean.
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Sixgill and sevengill sharks are both listed as a “Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Seattle Times says that sixgill sharks can grow up to 18 feet in length, weigh 1,300 pounds, and live up to 80 years. On the other hand, sevengill sharks can grow to nearly 10 feet and weigh 240 pounds.
Who is Connor Seifert?
Seifert is from Saint Helens, Oregon. Officers arrested him at a pier in South Puget Sound in June while he was allegedly pulling a sixgill shark out of the water to take a photo with.
He has been charged with nine counts of unlawful fishing and one gross misdemeanor. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge for allegedly lying to officers, which carries a potential fine of up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail. Each misdemeanor unlawful fishing count carries a potential fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail, per the Independent.
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The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife opened its investigation back in April after it received as many as 14 complaints about Seifert. “Many people were notifying us, like, ‘Hey, this person is doing this,’” said Lt. Kit Rosenberger with Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police, according to the Independent. “Targeting these sharks, catching them, mishandling them, dragging them out of the water, wrestling with them.”
Seifert was arraigned in Pierce County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty, and will be back in court next month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More