Shocking video shows fishing expert single-handedly tackling giant great white shark on Florida beach: Watch

A shocking video shows a shark fishing expert single-handedly tackling a 1,200-pound, 12-foot great white shark on a Florida beach. Blaine Kenny and his business partner Dylan Weir went to Navarre Beach, about 25 miles east of Pensacola, in an attempt to catch the “biggest sharks possible,” they said on their YouTube channel. Kenny runs Coastal Worldwide, a shark fishing outfitter and fishing tour group in Pensacola. A shocking video shows a shark fishing expert single-handedly tackling a 1,200-pound, 12-foot great white shark on a Florida beach (Coastal Worldwide screenshot/YouTube)

Last week, during their adventure in the morning, Kenny felt a tug on his line, “He just jumped!” Kenny says in the video, reeling in the fish.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The process took about an hour, with the fish pulling back into the water every time Kenny would draw it in. “He’s not letting me take anything,” he explains in the lengthy clip. “We might have to end up chasing him at some point,” he added.

Predicting what the creature could be, Weir, who served as Kenny’s spotter, said, “It’s a big, big wintertime shark.”

“There’s only a few things it can be, a mako, a giant tiger, a white shark or the biggest dusky we’ve ever seen in our lives,” Weir says. “We’re just going to play it out, not jump to assumptions, and really does it matter what’s on the other end of that line right now? We have one task at hand and the task is Blaine has to stay locked in. I have to stay locked in.”

Weir used a drone to search overhead to determine what creature Kenny was trying to reel in. “Look at that, that’s a white shark!” Weir says. “Oh my gosh, bro,” Kenny replies, trying to pull it up to the shore.

“You did, dude,” Weir continues. “Yeah, that’s a monster, dude, that’s not just any white shark.”

Kenny eventually pulled the beast onto the shore, but it was later released into the water. “I’ve said it so many times before,” he said. “But truly, truly words cannot describe the feeling of this fish right here.”