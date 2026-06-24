Bode Miller arrest: Here’s the drug substance Olympic gold medalist possessed leading to two misdemeanor charges
The affidavit says Bode Miller allegedly had psilocybin mushrooms in a dispensary bag during his Idaho arrest earlier this month, per a report.
Former Team USA Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Bode Miller was arrested on June 6 on multiple misdemeanor drug-related charges, according to a TMZ Sports report.
Miller arrested on two misdemeanor counts
The 48-year-old was taken into custody on two misdemeanor counts in Idaho, one for possession of a controlled substance and another for possession of drug paraphernalia, as reported by PEOPLE.
Court documents reviewed by PEOPLE indicate that he was later released after posting a $5,000 cash bond. On June 10, Miller entered a not guilty plea to both charges.
According to TMZ, he is scheduled to return to court on July 29 for a pretrial hearing.
What Miller was carrying
The outlet reportedly obtained a copy of the probable cause affidavit, which states that an officer alleges Miller was found in possession of a white dispensary bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms”, during his arrest earlier this month in Idaho.
According to the document, Miller was allegedly carrying 4.1 grams of the substance and was aware that the drugs were illegal. The affidavit further claims that he was taken into custody after the narcotics were discovered.
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“Court records show his attorney filed an appearance on his behalf shortly after the case was opened. The case remains active … with Miller due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 29,” mentioned the TMZ Sports report.
Career highlight
Miller enjoyed one of the most accomplished careers in alpine skiing, collecting a total of six Olympic medals along with 79 World Cup medals over the course of his career.
Among his achievements was a gold medal in the Alpine Combined event at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.
Widely regarded as one of the most decorated male skiers in the history of the sport, Miller continued to add to his legacy through consistent performances on the international stage.
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He made his final Olympic appearance at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, where he went on to win a bronze medal in the Super Giant Slalom, commonly known as the Super-G event.
Family and children
Miller is a father of eight children. He shares six of his children with his wife, Morgan Miller, including their late daughter, whose tragic passing made headlines in 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool at just 19 months old.
In addition to his children with Morgan, he also has two older children from previous relationships.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More