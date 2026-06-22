A woman has taken to social media to accuse Jets star quarterback Geno Smith of allegedly “attacking” her. The Instagram video, which has surfaced on X, has a text overlay that reads, “GENO SMITH beat my a** cause he HATES taking care of his special needs kid and can't be left alone with him because he'd rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty." Did Geno Smith assault his baby mama? Woman accuses Jets star of ignoring his 'special needs kid' in viral video (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File) (AP)

The video appears to show a heated domestic dispute at a residence, ending with police arriving at the scene. The footage was posted by Instagram user @everythingkrisxo.

Additional text on the video claimed that Smith threw her purses out of a vehicle and stole money from her car “with his high deranged a**.” The final visible frame before the video ends features the text, “Been supportive of this DEMON and his narcissistic personality disorder ALL MY DAMN LIFE!!!!!!!”

What does the video show? The clip shows a shirtless, muscular Black man – who X posts claim is Smith – walking away from the camera toward a house or garage area at a residential property. The house has a driveway, palm trees, and a silver SUV. The man is seen speaking to three cops at the end of the video. No arrests were made on camera.

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@everythingkrisxo, who posted the video on Instagram, claims to be the mother of Smith’s special needs child. She claims that they have had a long-term relationship in which she has been supportive despite ongoing issues, per Black Sports Online.

However, no major outlet has revealed the woman’s full legal name, or verified her connection to Smith. Smith is known for keeping his personal life private. There are very limited public details about his romantic partners or children.

HT.com could not independently verify the video or who featured in it.