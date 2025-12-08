Geno Smith finger injury: What happened to Raiders QB? Kenny Pickett steps in vs Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.(AP) Geno Smith is questionable to return against Denver Broncos with a right shoulder injury. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith suffered an injury during Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos, forcing backup Kenny Pickett to step in. Smith has been listed as questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.

What happened to Geno Smith?

Geno Smith was hit during a passing play in the third quarter and immediately favored his throwing hand, appearing to injure two fingers. He briefly left the game while Kenny Pickett took over but returned after being evaluated.

However, in the fourth quarter, Smith was pulled from the game again, with his status updated to questionable due to a right shoulder injury. Further assessment is ongoing.

Kenny Pickett starts with a bang

Kenny Pickett made an immediate impact after entering the game, firing a perfect strike to Shedrick Jackson for a late touchdown chance. The throw lit up social media, with many fans calling for Pickett to start in Week 15 instead of Geno Smith.

One person wrote, "That drive from Kenny Pickett was better than anything geno Smith has done all season."

Another commented, “I can’t believe the Raiders rolled with Geno Smith for so long. They tanked the season on purpose. No doubt in my mind. Seeing Kenny Pickett on one drive is all I needed to see he was the guy that shoulda been starting.”

A third person added, “Look like kenny picket shoulda been playing instead of geno smith the whole time.”

Another fan expressed, "Shedrick Jackson with the touchdown catch from Kenny Pickett. Geno Smith could never, I expect Kenny to start next week especially because of the injury."

Another added, “Hopefully by putting in Kenny Pickett it means we have finally seen the last of Geno Smith. Now where in the hell is Aiden O'Connell?”