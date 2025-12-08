NFL playoff run: Commanders, Jets, Falcons and Browns eliminated; Texans, Chiefs next

Referees gather for photo before officiating the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 7. (Representational)(AP) Washington was eliminated from the NFL playoffs, joining the Jets, Falcons and Browns. Chiefs vs. Texans now decides who reaches the playoffs from the AFC. The NFL Week 14 is turning out to be pivotal when it comes to the playoff race.

With just four more weeks of regular-season games remaining, it is becoming clearer who makes it to the playoffs and, if there are any surprises in store.

On Sunday afternoon, the big setback was the Washington Commanders, who crashed out of the playoff race after a defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders now join the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns, who were eliminated in the games scheduled earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another game comes up in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans. The winner of the game will make it to the playoffs from the AFC North, while the loser won't. On one hand, chances of Chiefs bowing out of playoff contention could potentially be huge for the league. On the other hand, Houston, given their rare playoff appearances in recent years, could make it this year.

Further clarity on who else makes it to the playoffs will come with the games in the next few weeks.

This story is being updated.